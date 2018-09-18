Riley Co. PD director hospitalized after car, bicycle accident

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an injury accident involving Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen.

Just before 1p.m. Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call regarding an injury accident in the 2700 block of Moehlman Road in Manhattan, according to public information officer Hali Rowland.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash had occurred involving a member of the Riley County Police Department.

The bicyclist, Director Brad Schoen, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

The RCPD released no additional details.

In February, Schoen announced he will retire this year after 36 years with the RCPD.