Probation for man on Ellis County child sex charges

By Jonathan Zweygardt

A Kansas man was sentenced to two years of probation Monday after pleading guilty earlier this year to sex crimes related to a child.

Edward L McElhaney, 53, was sentenced in Ellis County District Monday to 24 months of probation for aggravated battery and 12 months for sexual battery in connection with an incident that occurred in March.

The two sentences will run concurrently for a total of two years’ probation to be served with Community Corrections.

McElhaney was originally charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child but pleaded to the lesser charges in July.

He was accused of inappropriately touching the victim when the child slept.

McElhaney maintained his innocence through the process and address the court Monday saying it was all a, “misunderstanding.”

His wife and the mother of the victim also addressed the court Monday on his behalf.

McElhaney will also be required to register as sex offender for life.