Police: Violent night of crime in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY — The early morning hours of Tuesday kept law enforcement authorities busy in Topeka.

At approximately 11:57 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a robbery to 2 individuals in the 1900 block of SW Central Park, according to Lt. John Trimble. Officers spoke with the 2 victims who reported that as they left their residence, 2 male suspects approached them and robbed them at gunpoint of jewelry and cash.

Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 746 NE Wabash, according to Lt. Trimble. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated that he was stabbed by a subject known to him earlier in the night. The victim had a non-life threatening wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, offices responded to a report of a shooting at Abigail’s, 3701 SW Plaza Drive in Topeka, according to Lt. Trimble. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim, but did locate numerous shell casings and firearms in the parking lot and street.

While investigating this incident, a male victim of a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital with what was to be determined a critical injury. Officers were able to get a brief statement from the victim. However they have not identified a suspect.

Just after 3a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of NE Green. Offices found one victim with multiple non-life threatening injuries. That victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The suspect has been identified by witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

This incident is not a random act and is not related to the incident on NE Wabash earlier Tuesday, according to Lt. Trimble.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact police.