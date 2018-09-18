Kansas man sentenced for multiple child sex crimes

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility for parole for 25 years for multiple child sex crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Timothy Russell Frobish, 28, Galena, was found guilty by a Cherokee County jury in January 2015 of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of attempted rape, one count of criminal threat, three counts of endangering a child, one count of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three of the counts are subject to Jessica’s Law, which carries a possible penalty of life with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

Judge Oliver Lynch sentenced Frobish to life in prison to be served in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Frobish is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and electronic monitoring. The crimes occurred in February 2013.