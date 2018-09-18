Kan. school placed on secure status during shooting investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 2600 Block of SE 11th Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers were unable to locate any individuals, but did locate shell casings in the area.

Approximately 30 minutes later, an individual arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim is uncooperative and has extensive past criminal history, according to police.

USD 501 placed Pine Ridge Prep School in a secure campus status while officers investigate.