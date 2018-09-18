LARNED – Joseph E. Roesler, 86, passed away September 16th, 2018, at Diversicare of Larned, Kansas. He was born April 28, 1932, in rural Bushton, Kan., the son of Joseph and Pauline Schoenecke Roesler.

A longtime Larned resident, he was a farmer and a graduate of Claflin High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Economics from Kansas State University in 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Marion Roesler, Virginia Roesler Casteen, Richard Roesler, Karen Roesler Rosencrans, and niece Sheryl Casteen. Survivors include: Nieces and Nephews, Suzanne Roesler Holmes of Kansas, Judith Roesler and Sara Roesler, both of North Carolina; William Casteen, Carole Casteen, Richard Casteen, Paula Casteen of California and John Casteen of Kansas; Machelle Roesler Willems of Kansas; Emily Casteen, Grandniece of Kansas; Sister-in-law Joan Roesler of North Carolina; and Joseph Garcia, devoted friend and caregiver of Kansas.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home in Hoisington, with Pastor Diana Webster officiating, with family greeting friends before the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Claflin Cemetery following the service. Viewing will be from 9 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Nicholson-Rickie Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Kansas State University or Diversicare of Larned, in care of Nicholson- Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544