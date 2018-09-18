GREAT BEND – Janet Marie Schettler, 85, passed away, September 17, 2018, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born August 12, 1933, at Ogallalah, Nebraska, to Ralph and Norma (Brice) Read. She married Alvin K. Schettler, October 19, 1952, at Belgrade, Nebraska. He died September 6, 2016.

Coming from Albert in 1965, Janet was a Great Bend resident. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was involved in many ladies’ groups. She was a homemaker and had previously worked as a secretary for the Alexander Film Company in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She also served on the Election Board for many years.

Survivors include, two sons, Mike Schettler and wife Terri of Great Bend and David Schettler and wife Nola of Omaha, Nebraska; one daughter, Nancy Brady and husband Dale of Albert; one brother, Jack Read of Idaho Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren, Brandy Maneth and husband Mike, Kim Duran and husband Paul, Matthew Schettler and wife Jessica, Michael Schettler and wife Keleigh, Cait Boyer and husband Brian and Jayme Mayers and husband Jason; and nine great-grandchildren, Bryce Maneth, Kolton Maneth, Hannah Duran, Brady Duran, Samantha Mayers, Alex Mayers, Stevie Mayers, Blakely Boyer and Jackson Schettler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin K. Schettler and infant brother, Jerry Read.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, September 23, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 24, 2018, with Pastor Pastor John Brudvig presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery North. The family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

