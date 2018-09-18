Great Bend says more research needed before moving on turf at the ballfields

Whether or not the City of Great Bend decides to place AstroTurf on the ballfields at the Great Bend Sports Complex is still unclear. City Administrator Kendal Francis told the Great Bend City Council Monday night it is time to organize a committee to research the pros and cons of doing so.

When the Sports Complex opened in 2012 there were no intentions of placing turf on the fields in the master plan.

Kendal Francis Audio

The City Council and City Administration have received encouragement from a number of entities to turf the fields recently, mostly to keep the complex a topnotch facility and remain competitive in recruiting tournaments to Great Bend.

The City of Great Bend transferred $1.3 million into a fund for the possibility of installing turf at the fields, but there are other options that could be done to the Complex instead of turf, such as adding football or soccer fields to the west.

Francis feels the City Council needs to conduct their own research and come to a plan of action.

Kendal Francis Audio

City Administration along with representatives from USD 428 and the Great Bend Recreation Commission met on August 29 to discuss the turf possibilities. Francis says no entity has come out and pledged an exact dollar amount and further research will need to be done.