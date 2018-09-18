Forrest Harry Button, 96, died Monday, September 17, 2018, at Rush County Memorial Hospital, Intermediate Swing Bed Unit, La Crosse, Kansas.

He was born June 15, 1922 at Rush Center, Kansas, the son of Roy and Verna (Hallett) Button. He graduated from La Crosse Rural High School in 1940. He farmed for one year before attending Kansas State University for one year and Fort Hays State University for one year. He then returned to farming, and continued to do so in both Rush and Pawnee counties from 1944 to 1993.

Forrest was a former member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church for many years where he was an active member. He was most recently an active member of the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas. He was also a member of the Walnut City Lodge #215, Rush Center, Kansas, for over 70 years, and was a charter member of the Rush County Speculators in March, 1998. He served as the Grand Marshal of the La Crosse Alumni parade in 2015. He was also a member of the Walnut Valley Senior Center, Rush Center, Kansas.

On September 2, 1945 he married Blanche Patricia Haller at her parents’ home in Otis, Kansas. She died on August 3, 2015.

Other survivors include one son, Thomas Harry and wife Kathy of Oakley, Kansas, one daughter, Janice Herman and husband Don of Benton, Kansas, and daughter-in-law Pamela Button of Whitesboro, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son Robert Dale Button, infant sons David Lee and Richard Jay, his parents, sister Dorothy Jean Rice and brother Kenneth Roy Button.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 20, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Friday, September 21, 2018, from 1:00 P.M. to 1:50 P.M. at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Friday, September 21, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Angie Vertz officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to Rush County Memorial Hospital, Intermediate Swing Bed Unit, La Crosse, Kansas, or the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.