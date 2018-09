THOMAS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident on Sunday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks reported a Game Warden was called after a vehicle hit a 5×5 bull elk on Interstate 70 just east of Colby, according to a social media report from the KDWP&T Game Wardens.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities were able to salvage meat from the elk.

The KDWP&T released no additional details.