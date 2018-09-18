County chooses local firm to provide audit services

Barton County Commissioners Monday went with a local firm and not the low bid in choosing an auditor for the next three years. Commissioners voted 5-0 to continue doing business with Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball for the next three years to provide auditing of county’s funds. Here’s Barton County Financial Officer Matt Patzner.

Matt Patzner Audio

The bid from Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball was for $102,000 which will include $33,000 for 2018, $33,900 for 2019 and $35,010 for 2020. That total was higher than the $98,005 bid from Mize Houser, an accounting firm out of Lawrence.

Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball’s fee to conduct the 2017 audit was $39,000, $6,000 more than what it will cost the county in 2018. Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz attributed the lower rate to the work done by Patzner in preparing for the annual audit last year.