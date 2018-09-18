Cop Shop (9/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/17)

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:49 a.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 10 Avenue in Hoisington.

Structure Fire

At 8:04 a.m. a fire was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

Criminal Damage

At 1:19 p.m. criminal damage was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 130 Avenue.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 3:36 p.m. a gas leak /spill was reported at NE 10 Road & NE 130 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/17)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 1515 10th Street.

At 8:52 a.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:22 a.m. an officer arrested Christle Estabrook at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 3:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 2723 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 5:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 1328 Eisenhower Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2334 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 6:32 p.m. a possible prowler in the area was reported at 906 Harrison Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:45 p.m. an officer arrested Skyler Lohr at 17th Street & Main Street for DWS.

At 11:48 p.m. an officer arrested Nathan Myers in the 2700 block of 19th Street for DWS, illegal tag, and no proof of insurance.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:58 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 2700 block of 19th Street.