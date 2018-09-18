Candlelight vigil Tuesday, funeral Friday for Kansas deputy

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A community candlelight vigil for Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze is scheduled for Tuesday 7p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial City, Central and Main Street adjacent to city hall in Wichita. Parking is free at the Sedgwick County parking garage.



Funeral Services for Deputy Kunze are 10a.m. Friday, September 21, at Central Community Church, 6100 W Maple in Wichita.

Interment will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita.

Governor Colyer has ordered flags in Kansas at half-staff through sundown Tuesday and sun up to sundown on Friday, the day of the funeral.