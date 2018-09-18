BCYP Leadership: Meet the Mayor

Great Bend, KS – Members of the Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) group are invited to participate in a free leadership development series designed to help YP’s grow personally and professionally. The next presentation, “Meet the Mayor,” will be held on Wednesday, September 26, at 12 pm at the 10th Street Pizza Hut.

Why Attend? This is an opportunity for BCYP members to meet Great Bend’s Mayor, Joe Andrasek! By attending, you’ll meet Joe and learn why he ran for Mayor. He will share with the group his goals as Mayor, and there will be plenty of time for open dialogue between BCYP members to discuss ideas and share thoughts on how we can work together for the betterment of our community.

We hope you’ll join us for this free and informative presentation. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and will conclude with door prize drawings at 1 p.m. And remember, you get an extra ticket in the drawing for wearing your professional nametag at BCYP events! Each attendee must pay for their own buffet meal before leaving. RSVP’s are not required. For more information, visit www.BartonYP.com for find @BartonYP on Facebook.

Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) exists to provide leadership, networking & volunteer opportunities. BCYP is a free membership organization for anyone 21-40ish who lives or works in the Barton County area. Over 750 individuals currently participate in BCYP membership. To learn more about the benefits of membership or to see an event schedule, visit www.BartonYP.com or call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development at 620-792-2401.