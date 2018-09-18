Barton men and women sweep Garden

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 2 Garden City 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team grinded out a hard fought win on the pitch Monday at the Cougar Soccer Complex, holding on to a one goal lead until a late insurance net shaker provided a 2-0 victory over Garden City Community College.

The victory improves the Cougars to 2-0-1 in the Jayhawk and 6-1-1 overall while the Broncbusters fall to 1-2-0 and 4-3-0 on the season. Barton will wrap up its four game home stand on Wednesday in a 4:00 p.m. kick versus Pratt Community College.

Barton Women 12 Garden 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team recorded their third straight blowout win by posting nine second half goals on the Cougar Soccer Complex scoreboard for an 12-0 victory Monday afternoon over Garden City Community College.

The third straight shutout improves Barton to 3-0-1 in Jayhawk play and 4-2-1 overall while dropping Garden City to 1-3-0 in conference and 1-5-0 overall. The Cougars will wind up their four game home stand stretch on Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off hosting Pratt Community College.