Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/17)

BOOKED: Spencer Wolfkill of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta, hold for ICE transport.

BOOKED: Christle Estabrook of Hutchinson for Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt, bond is $836.78.

BOOKED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $158 cash only.

BOOKED: Luis Diaz, hold for ICE transport.

BOOKED: Jason Payne of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance with a bond set at $10,000 C/S. Probation violation with no bond. Probation violation, no bond. Flee and elude with a bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for habitual violator, no proof of insurance, and illegal tags with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Elijah-River Gerbitz on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for criminal damage to property, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jose Santana of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Luis Diaz of Wichita on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault on LEO, DUI, criminal damage to property, ITOL, and interference with LEO. Released to ICE custody.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta to ICE.

RELEASED: Luis Diaz to ICE.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for habitual violator, no proof of insurance and illegal tags after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Elijah-River Gerbitz on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for criminal damage to property after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.