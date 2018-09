A Claflin man died in an accident early Monday morning in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Trevor R. Cates of Claflin died in the one vehicle accident four miles west of Hudson on NE 10 Avenue when his 2002 Pontiac left the roadway and overturned in the west ditch facing north. Cates was ejected from the vehicle and he was found pinned beneath the passenger side of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.