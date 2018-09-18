2nd teen dies after SUV crash into Kansas creek

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — The second of two teenagers trapped inside an SUV that landed upside down in an Atchison County creek on Sunday has died.

Sixteen-year-old Regan Moger, of Houston, Texas, died Tuesday at the University of Kansas Hospital, where she was flown after the wreck.

Moger was a passenger in an SUV driven by 16-year-old Zachary Armontrout, of Rushville, Missouri, who died Monday. Three other students in the car escaped serious injury when the vehicle went into Independence Creek.

All the teenagers were students at Maur Hill-Mount Academy Catholic High School in Atchison.

The school confirmed Moger died Tuesday while surrounded by loved ones.

Atchison County Undersheriff Toby Smith said the vehicle crashed through a guardrail before landing in the creek.

ATCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Atchison County authorities say a Missouri teenager has died and another teenager from Texas is in critical condition after an SUV they were in went into a creek in northeast Kansas during the weekend. Three other teens were able to escape without serious injury.

Undersheriff Toby Smith said 16-year-old Zachary Armontrout, of Rushville, Missouri, died Monday at a Kansas City hospital. Sixteen-year-old Regan Moger, of Houston, Texas, remains in critical condition.

The vehicle they were in hit an object on a bridge and went into Independence Creek two miles north of Atchison Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe the car was submerged for about 30 minutes before first responders extracted it.

The five teenagers are all students at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, a Catholic boarding school in Atchison.

ATCHISON COUNTY — Five people were injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Sunday in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Honda SUV driven by Zachary Armontrout, 16, Rushville, MO., was westbound on River Road just west of Levy Road in Atchison.

The SUV left the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail and landed in the creek.

Armontrout and passenger Regan Moger, 16, Houston, TX., were transported to KU Medical Center.

Passengers Hamilton Snyder, 14, Whittier, CA.; Philip Saragusa, 16, Atchison; Aurora L. Dericotte, 14, Stilwell, were transported to Atchison Hospital. All five were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.