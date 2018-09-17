Wireless Emergency Alert test rescheduled for Oct. 3

FEMA/DHS have delayed the planned Wireless Emergency Alert test. It is now scheduled for October 3, 2018 at 1:18 PM CDT.

Again, the scheduled test for this Thursday (September 20) has been postponed until Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 1:18 PM CDT. There will not be cell phone interruptions in your facilities this week.

Remember, this will be Presidential Alert which everyone will receive and it can not be “turned off”.

When this test occurs, all WEA capable phones will be triggered. Please plan accordingly.

WEA – Wireless Emergency Alerts (phones)

EAS – Emergency Alert System