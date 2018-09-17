Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 80.