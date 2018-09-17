Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.