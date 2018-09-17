State, federal leaders issue statements on death of Kan. deputy in line of duty

WASHINGTON — A Kansas sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were killed after a fight broke out as the suspect was being arrested in a rural area of Sedgwick County on Sunday. State and Federal legislative leaders have issued statements on the death of Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze.

My deepest condolences to the family of @SGCountySheriff Deputy Robert Kunze who lost his life yesterday in the line of duty. We honor him for his bravery and send our thoughts and prayers to all his fellow deputies during this difficult time. #ksleg #ThinBlueLine — Governor Jeff Colyer (@GovJeffColyer) September 17, 2018

Susan and I are praying for the family and friends of Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze who was killed in the line of duty today. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/XVKtfaxOzg — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) September 17, 2018

My heart goes out to Deputy Robert Kunze’s family, friends, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice. Franki and I are thankful for our law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) September 17, 2018

Robba and I join Kansans in praying for the Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. We respect and admire the courage of our law enforcement as they work to make this state a safer place, and we grieve the loss of a dedicated public servant. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) September 17, 2018

AG Derek Schmidt statement on death of Deputy Robert Kunze https://t.co/6QBEh4jbT2 — Kansas AG’s Office (@KSAGOffice) September 17, 2018

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Deputy Robert Kunze was shot Sunday afternoon after receiving a call about a black truck that had been stolen.

When Kunze arrived at the scene about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Wichita, he found the hood open on the black vehicle. Easter says Kunze patted down the suspect’s waistband and found a 40-caliber handgun. The gun was placed away from the two of them, but a fight ensued when Kunze tried to handcuff the suspect, The Wichita Eagle r eports.

Easter says Kunze’s service weapon was discharged, but investigators don’t know if the suspect’s handgun was fired too. Kunze was able to use the emergency button on his portable radio to summon help. Another deputy arrived about a minute later, and two witnesses hiding nearby said shots had been fired. The deputy found Kunze and the suspect on the ground. A 40-caliber handgun was found next to the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released.

Kunze had been shot once in his upper torso above his ballistic vest, Easter said. The suspect was shot in his upper torso and waist. Kunze died at a hospital, while the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. Easter said the deputy’s vehicle was equipped with a dash camera but that footage was not yet available.

He said the suspect has been linked to several crimes in the area on Sunday — the theft of a 40-caliber weapon, a silver vehicle and the black truck. He said there are no other suspects in Kunze’s death, but that there may be more suspects in the other cases.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office posted a badge covered with a blue and black mourning band on its Facebook page to remember Kunze. Easter described the deputy’s death as a “tragedy,” saying Kunze “worked with great pride, loved and encouraged the people who worked with him, but most of all he loved his family.” Kunze had a wife and child.