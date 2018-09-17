Speaker, author Garrett Kahrs to launch debut book in October

Press release…

Garrett Kahrs, author and Forge Firebrand Itinerant speaker, will launch the release of his debut book “#Relationshipgoals” from 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 4, located at Celebration Community Church.

In “#Relationshipgoals,” Kahrs invites individuals to share his personal journey in encountering a relationship with God he never knew was possible. The book takes a fresh, unique and scriptural approach in seeing God’s desire for a relationship with us and ways to say “yes” to the life and love He’s always intended.

Kahrs describes how every day, social media pages are filled with millions of people sharing their desire for a relationship that will bring joy and depth to their life. “#Relationshipgoals” shows God’s desire for a relationship with all individuals dating back to the beginning of time and long before the invention of the internet. His book depicts the relational revolution that can happen as individuals discover God’s desire and design for a relationship with Him.

“Many young people are walking away from their faith,” explains Kahrs, “this book records the journey from me being a statistic of walking away from my faith, and how I began to return back to it.”

“#Relationshipgoals: Discovering God’s Desire and Design for a Relationship with Him” is available now for preorder on Amazon.

About the Author:

Kahrs is a Christian speaker who speaks at schools, colleges, churches, young adult events, youth groups, and conferences around the world. He graduated with a degree in Applied Biblical Studies from Moody Bible Institute, Chicago. Garrett is married to Talia Kahrs, the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Fort Hays State University.