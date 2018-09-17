Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

OBITUARY NOTICE: Sister Philomena Hrencher OP

Sister Philomena Hrencher, 95, died September 14, 2018, in the Dominican Sisters’ convent infirmary, Great Bend.

Born October 24, 1923, in Sharon, Kansas, as Irene Mary Hrencher, Sister Philomena was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Eck Hrencher. She entered the Dominican Sisters’ Community September 14, 1937, and pronounced her first vows August 13, 1941. She celebrated seventy-five years of religious profession in 2016.

Sister Philomena ministered as a teacher of grades 1 – 8 in parochial elementary schools as her first career, 1943 – 1955. After receiving her Masters in Hospital Administration from St. Louis University, she coordinated the four hospitals sponsored by the Dominican sisters and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend. Later she served as Assistant Treasurer for the Dominican Sisters and as a Councilor on the Sisters Leadership Team. She retired at the motherhouse in 1991.

Sister Philomena is survived by her Dominican Sisters of Peace religious community and one sister, Claudine Meng, of Severy, KS.

Sister Philomena’s body will be brought to the hospitality area of the Dominican Chapel of the Plains, 3600 Broadway, Great Bend, on Sunday, September 16, 2018, where it will lie in state until the wake service Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. the same day, Tuesday, September 18, 2018, with Rev. Robert Schremmer presiding. Burial will be in the Sisters’ Resurrection Cemetery. Both the wake and the funeral will be held at the convent (see chapel address above).

Memorials in honor of Sister Philomena may be sent to: Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Dr, Columbus OH 43219-2098.

Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call at the convent during the day on Monday and also on Tuesday before the 10:30 a.m. Wake Service and before the 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of Christian Burial.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530