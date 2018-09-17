Several fights and a gun fired at Great Bend bar

On Saturday, September 15 at 2:06 a.m. Great Bend Police Department officers were dispatched to Charlies Place, 1109 Main, in reference to several fights.

Upon officers arrival there were multiple fights going on behind the bar. Joseph Givens, age 26, pulled a handgun and fired it into the air. Once Givens discharged the gun the crowd fled the area. Givens was arrested and booked at BTSO in lieu of bond.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime please call the Great Bend Police Department 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers 792-1300.