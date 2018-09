SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR (BROWN), SEVERAL SEWING MACHINES W/CABINETS, SEWING MACHINE TABLE. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 1996 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER W/UPDATES. 620-282-3741 PREFERS TEXT

FOR SALE: 2 HEAVY DUTY WATER TANKS FOR LIVESTOCK, LIMESTONE & LANDSCAPING ROCK. WANTED: BLUE FEMALE GREAT DANE PUPPY. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU F250 2WD, 2000 FORD FUSION, 18 SPEED BICYCLE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: 32″ FLAT SCREEN TV. WANTED: 8OZ JELLY JARS. 620-786-6996

FOR SALE: 4 THEATER SEATS (CREST). 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: 23′ CONCESSION TRAILER W/2AC AND MORE, KING SIZE BED COMPLETE (NO HEAD/FOOT BOARD). 620-793-4850

FOR SALE: HUSQVARNA LAWN MOWER. 620-793-5123

FOR SALE: CHICKENS/DUCKS, 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU. 620-617-8267

FOR SALE: TIRES 245/65/17, 3 FISH AQUARIUM, ANTIQUE KIRBY SWEEPER. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: STORM WINDOWS, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR. WANTED: CAR, 4 DOOR, AUTO TRANS, GOOD CONDITION. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: CAST IRON 17′ TRAILER. FREE: WEGELE RIDING MOWER. 620-617-5676

FOR SALE: WARING FOOD SLICER, SKIL 1/4″ ELECTRIC SANDER, 1/2″ ELECTRIC DRILL. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, CLOTH MUMMIES. 620-566-7074

FOR SALE: 50 ANIMAL TRAPS W/BOXES & BUCKETS. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 4 PCS OF SERVING DISHES, FISHING TACKLE. 620-797-9605

WANTED: PANASONIC PERFORMANCE PLUS VACUUM CLEANER FOR PARTS. 620-653-2931

WANTED: FULL SIZE PODIUM. 620-793-0612

FOR SALE: 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRDCAGE. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 2 SIDED STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN SINK W/FAUCET/HARDWARE, WANTED: TREADMILL. 620-792-9580

FOR SALE: GRAY SWEAT PANTS 2X. WANTED: DOG HOUSES, ELECTRIC WHEEL CHAIR. 620-923-1006

FOR SALE: 5 STORM WINDOWS 26X63, 1992 CHEVY CORVETTE. 620-923-6231

FOR SALE: 3 CRAFTSMAN BATTERY CHARGERS, BATTERY OPERATED TOOLS. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD, SPLIT, CAN BE DELIVERED, FIREWOOD RACKS. 620-910-7710

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY!