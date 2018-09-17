Separate gate fees for Mega Motor Weekend in Great Bend

Mega Motor Weekend is less than two weeks away in Great Bend, and the closer the weekend gets, the more anticipation is built. The weekend of September 28-30 will cram a pair of Lucas Oil races at the SRCA Dragstrip, the Hahn Brothers’ Supercross Shootout, and Airfest all at Great Bend Municipal Airport and the Great Bend Expo Complex.

Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says there has been some confusion with people believing there is one gate fee to cover all the events. This is not true.

The Great Bend Airfest is charging $10 per person per day with children under 12 admitted free. Three-day passes are available for $25. The Hahn Brothers’ Shootout will cost $20 per day or a weekend pass for $35, and those under 12 years old getting in free.