Police capture Kansas home invasion robbery suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 2:30a.m. Sunday, offices were dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Hillsdale in Topeka for the report of an aggravated robbery, according to Lt Kelvin Johnson.

The victim reported two individuals came to his door, one of which he knew, and allowed them inside. Once inside the residence, one of the suspects struck the victim and another individual in the head with a weapon causing minor injuries to both of them.

The two suspects then began stealing items from the residence, including the victim’s car.

Officers responding to the scene located the stolen car driven by the suspect near 17th and Gage and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect initiated a short vehicle pursuit that ended at 20th and Oakley where the suspect ran on foot and was apprehended quickly without further incident.

Police booked William Blue, 33, into Shawnee County Jail for aggravated robbery, felony theft, battery, felony attempt to flee and elude, driving while suspended, and other traffic charges, according to Johnson.

Blue has previous convictions for theft and flee or attempt to flee and elude police, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.