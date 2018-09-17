Police: 2 in custody for fatal Kansas stabbing

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have two suspects in custody.

Just before 1:30a.m. Sunday, police responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1900 Block of South Broadway, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Investigators learned of a physical altercation between a male victim and two suspects. During the altercation, the victim suffered head trauma and was stabbed in the stomach one time. The suspects left the area in an unknown vehicle, according to Cruz.

Officers found the victim lying in the parking lot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have booked Alan Price, 36, and Valerie Wilson, 27, on first-degree murder charges, according to the Sedgwick County daily booking report.