Monday Sports Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to a record-setting start for the surprising Chiefs. Mahomes threw for six touchdowns in a 42-37 victory over Pittsburgh and now has 10 touchdown passes through two games, the most ever through the first two weeks of the season. Pittsburgh’s defense rarely slowed the Chiefs down and looked a step behind while giving up six touchdown passes for the second time in the franchise’s 86-year history.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched two-hit ball over six innings for his first win in five months, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals salvaged the finale of a four-game series with a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals snapped a season-high four-game losing streak and moved into a tie for the second National League wild card with the Dodgers, who slipped a half-game behind Colorado for the NL West lead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense couldn’t keep up with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a 42-37 loss. The Steelers allowed the 22-year-old Mahomes to throw for 6 touchdowns, tied for the most given up in a game in the franchise’s 86-year history. Defensive end Cam Heyward said the Steelers didn’t win enough one-on-one matchups and the Chiefs took quick advantage. Pittsburgh remains winless heading to a visit to Tampa Bay in Week 3.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Austin hit one of Minnesota’s four home runs, made a spectacular catch while flipping into the dugout and helped the Twins to a 9-6 victory over the Royals on Sunday that avoided a four-game sweep. Kyle Gibson earned the win despite a shaky start, and Royals reliever Jerry Vasto was saddled with the loss after a lousy performance in relief.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State isn’t just about lighting up the scoreboard anymore. The No. 15 Cowboys have tallied 16 sacks in their first three games with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ aggressive 4-2-5 defense. The Cowboys pressured Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien all day and tallied seven sacks in a 44-21 win over the Broncos. Oklahoma State faces high-scoring Texas Tech next.

National Headlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brave Keselowski raced to his third consecutive victory by handling a wreck-filled race at Las Vegas, roaring from the field in overtime to give team owner Roger Penske his 500th victory across all formats. Four playoff drivers failed to finish and four others had various problems in the opener of the 10-race postseason. Kyle Larson was second, and defending Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr. third after a stop-and-start finish to a race that featured 12 cautions.

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1, receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season and Georgia climbed ahead of the No. 3 Tigers. Ohio State and Oklahoma are fourth and fifth respectively, followed by LSU, Stanford, Notre Dame, Auburn and Washington.

UNDATED (AP) — Some of the first-year coaches at high-pedigree college football programs are off to slow starts. Chip Kelly is 0-3 at UCLA, Scott Frost is 0-2 at Nebraska, Willie Taggart hasn’t beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent at Florida State. Neither has Kevin Sumlin at Arizona. Turnarounds take time. Fans don’t like waiting. But there is a reason these jobs were open in the first place. All these programs were struggling.

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Croatia is going to the Davis Cup final after taking the fifth and deciding match against the U.S. After eight hours of tennis on Sunday, Borna Coric ended a sustained comeback bid from the United States by rallying from two sets to one down to beat Frances Tiafoe, 6-7, 6-1, 6-7, 6-1, 6-3. Seeking its second title, Croatia will visit defending champion France in the Nov. 23-25 final.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Houston 5 Arizona 4

Final San Diego 7 Texas 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Baltimore 8 Chi White Sox 4

Final Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 4

Final Detroit 6 Cleveland 4

Final Minnesota 9 Kansas City 6

Final L-A Angels 4 Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Atlanta 4

Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 4

Final Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Cincinnati 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final Colorado 3 San Francisco 2

Final St. Louis 5 L-A Dodgers 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 42 Pittsburgh 37

Final Indianapolis 21 Washington 9

Final Tampa Bay 27 Philadelphia 21

Final Miami 20 N-Y Jets 12

Final Tennessee 20 Houston 17

Final L.A. Chargers 31 Buffalo 20

Final Atlanta 31 Carolina 24

Final OT Minnesota 29 Green Bay 29

Final New Orleans 21 Cleveland 18

Final L.A. Rams 34 Arizona 0

Final San Francisco 30 Detroit 27

Final Denver 20 Oakland 19

Final Jacksonville 31 New England 20

Final Dallas 20 N-Y Giants 13

Monday Seattle at Chicago 8:15 p.m.