Kansas teen dies in rollover accident

THOMAS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before noon Monday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Hyundai Elantra driven by Reata Pinkerton, 17, Russell Springs, was southbound on County Road 11 ten miles south of Levant.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right and the driver overcorrected.

The vehicle came back across the roadway, entered the east ditch and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest in a stubble field.

Pinkerton was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Baalman Mortuary. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.