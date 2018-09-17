Kan. woman held on $100K bond for weekend stabbing death

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Wellington, according to police.

Officers who arrived on the scene found a 26-year-old man with chest injuries. He was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he later died.

Police booked 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Pearson on requested charges of 2nd-degree murder, according to Sumner County Jail records. She is being held on a $100,000 Bond.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.