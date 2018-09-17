Kan. man admits having child porn on company cell phone

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Ronny Peters, 40, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted the investigation began when the FBI received a report that Peters had turned in a company cell phone to his former employer containing child pornography. Investigators were able to identify the 10-year-old victim in the images.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 10. He faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison.