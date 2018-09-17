Great Bend Post

Kan. man admits having child porn on company cell phone

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to producing child pornography,  according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Peters -photo Wyandotte Co.

Ronny Peters, 40, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted the investigation began when the FBI received a report that Peters had turned in a company cell phone to his former employer containing child pornography. Investigators were able to identify the 10-year-old victim in the images.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 10. He faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison.