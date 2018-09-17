John O’Connor

September 17, 2018

Reply with pithy thoughts, clever comments or just plain observations by emailing john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We will duly take note of them next week.

Greeting (as the draft board used to say.) They didn’t use an ‘s,’ just ‘greeting.’ It’s another edition—Week 367– of How Much Fun Can We Have in Just One Page, brought to you by the Silly Grin Foundation. Their motto says it all: “Yes, I’ve been up to something.”

It seems whenever our family gets something (or someone) that we think is unique, it turns out that from then on we see it (or them) everywhere.

Example: when our daughter was born we thought ‘Erin’ would be a good name. There didn’t seem to be many around and it was a good old Irish name after all. Then my wife came home from first grade enrollment.

“Do you realize there are three Erins in her class?” she asked, referring to our uniquely named daughter, of course.

“You’re kidding,” I protested. “Well, those other kids are just going to have to change their names, that’s all there is to it.”

“I’m not sure that’s a realistic solution,” she replied. Bless her. She keeps me grounded in sanity.

So, we lived with it and all was well. Well, not WELL, but acceptable.

Then a few years later we got a Yorkshire Terrier dog. We thought it might be one of the first in town, no doubt. Well, it was for about six weeks. Then we started seeing them everywhere.

“Saw another Yorkie today,” I would grumble after coming home with Jack after our walk. “He was walking with his person on the other side of the street. Good thing he was on a leash. He wanted to take Jackie apart.”

“And what was Jackie’s response?” she queried.

“The same,” I said. “Total blind frothing-at-the-mouth rage. I had to hold him back.”

“Yeah, typical Yorkie,” she replied. “ And what about the other dog’s ears?”

“They were standing straight up. As opposed to you-know-who.” It’s true; we had the only Yorkie in town who had lay-flat ears. They just flopped down like a beagle’s. Never saw another one like him. It became a point of pride with us. There may have been 900 other Yorkies in town, but our Jack sported the ‘relaxed look’ in ears. So, yeah, I guess he was unique after all. He was also a bit bow-legged in the hindquarters, come to think of it. When you watched him walk from the rear it looked like some ol’ cowpoke who’s been in the saddle too long.

Now it’s our car. Last fall we bought a pre-owned car in a color called (at least by that company) ‘Lapis.’ It’s sort of a deep blue with maybe a little something else in it. Okay, fine, we had a nifty new-to-us car in a sharp color that you didn’t see every two minutes.

Well, that lasted about two days. Then we started seeing that color everywhere. Every manufacturer (collusion!!) was suddenly pumping out cars in a ‘lapis’ blue hue.

“There’s another one,” my wife would say, pointing at the latest interloper.

“Yeah,” I saw about five of ‘em yesterday,” I replied glumly.

Nothing we could do about it. We had had our brief moment of uniqueness. I know, you’re probably thinking: those cars were there all the time and we just never noticed until now. Maybe so, but it all made me long for the days of pink-over-gray 1957 Fords and suchlike. Let’s see them bring back THOSE color schemes. I double-dog dare ‘em. If they would, I’d guarantee the company at least one sale.

We had a couple of winning answers in our weekly trivia battle. Edith got the ‘boy genius’ movie title: it was ‘Little Man Tate,’ with multi-Oscar Winner Jodie Foster playing the Mom of one very smart nine-year-old. Good movie. We saw it on Movieplex (Ch. 2084 on Cox.)

Julie remembered the Girl Scout House, which had been at 1120 Morton (SE corner of 12th and Morton) until it burned, maybe in the ‘90s. Don’t quote me on that. Good job, Julie.

Terry and Roger guessed Jim Kelley of the Buffalo Bills as the QB who took a team now in the NFC North Conference to the Super Bowl three times in the ‘70s and came away with three losses. Well, Kelley was QB of the Bills, but those SB losses came in the early ‘90s. Go back to the ‘70s. Remember this team is in the NFC North. Buffalo is not.

Had a guess on the Pontiac hood art question. Mary Jo guessed the Indian Chief, which adorned many a Pontiac up until the early ‘60s. No, sorry. The ‘art’ in question was on a certain Pontiac made in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. By the way, that Chief hood ornament (which lit up on some models!) was my favorite hood ornament of the ‘50s.

Okay, that leaves the QB question still alive, also the Pontiac hood art, ditto the question about what makes the Basenji dog unique. Let’s add two more:

What place in the 1100 block of Main was sort of a ‘teen center’ in the ‘60s?

Annnnd, this one: the co-writers of John Denver’s first BIG hit had a HUGE hit themselves five years later. Name the people or the hit.

And last, a Big thank you to Terry who sent along a picture of the Crest Theatre in Sacramento, California. It has a fancier marquee, but looks very much like the Crest in Great Bend. The Crests were owned by Commonwealth Theatres and thank goodness, there are still a few around.

Terry also mentioned another legendary Packer—fullback Jim Taylor—who I forgot to mention last week. Terry also had good memories of Pabst Blue Ribbon at a Milwaukee Braves game when he was on National Guard training up in Wisconsin.

I appreciate you dropping in here once again. Reply with comments, etc to john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll talk more next week.

John