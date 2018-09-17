Great Bend to renegotiate contract with the Chamber of Commerce

The contract between the City of Great Bend and the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce was drafted in 1999 and there have been no changes to the agreement since.

City Administrator Kendal Francis felt it was time to renegotiate the contract with the Chamber to get better clarification of what the City wants from the Chamber and the economic development the governing body wants to pursue.

Kendal Francis Audio

The contract with the Chamber automatically renews January 1, and in order to renegotiate the contract the City must give the Chamber 90 days notice. The Great Bend City Council voted in favor allowing the City to move forward with the renegotiation.

Kendal Francis Audio

Part of the Chamber’s funding comes from the special city sales tax. Through the General Fund and transfers to the Economic Development Incentives Fund, the Chamber was approved $370,000 in the 2019 budget.