Gathering ideas for Great Bend’s visioning project

A visioning project in Great Bend has spent time gathering information about the community in hopes of developing a plan to bring Great Bend into the future.

Great Bend’s population has declined 2.97 percent since 2010, there are 70 vacant housing units for sale, there are four employers that have over 300 employees, and 24 percent of the population is considered a millennial between the age of 15 and 34.

These statistics and many more were put together as a starting point for the master plan according to Sheila Shockey, founder and president of Shockey Consulting Services.

Sheila Shockey Audio

Shockey introduced herself and the intentions of the visioning group at the Great Bend City Council meeting earlier this month.

Shockey Consulting Services was hired by the visioning group known as, “Great Bend, Better than Great,” through money from the Harms Trust. The process includes a steering committee that is meeting to discuss what they want to see in the future.

Sheila Shockey Audio

Shockey says the visioning group will present information about trends that will help community people spur conversation about what to do in the future. Eventually an online survey will be available to identify a long-range vision for the community and strategies to reach their goals.

The master plan of is set to be revealed at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce banquet next February.

You can learn more about the committee and its goals at gbbetter.com.