Deputies seize 110 pounds of pot, edibles on I-70

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On September 14, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy with the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 eastbound just east of Auburn Road on a truck and trailer with an expired vehicle registration, According to Lieutenant Brett Butell.

Through the investigation process deputies seized approximately 110 pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC edibles. They had a street value of approx. $372,000.00 dollars, according to Butell.

Deputies booked the truck driver Casey J. McNurney, 36, of Colorado, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the felony charge of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.