Bicyclist arrested for drugs and littering in Great Bend

On Saturday, just after midnight, an officer with the Great Bend Police Department observed a subject, who later was identified as Charles Bower, age 25.

Bower was riding a bicycle in the 3000 block of 20th Street with no lights. The Officer also observed Bowers littering. During the stop, the officer located illegal narcotics on Bowers.

The officer arrested Bowers for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, criminal littering and no bicycle lights. Bowers was booked at BTSO in lieu of bond with charges pending in Barton County District Court.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.