Barton County to continue Physical Capacity Profile Testing

by

Physical Capacity Profile Testing, also known as “WorkFit”, will continue to be part of the pre-screening process for potential Barton County Employees. WorkFit provides physical capacity profile testing for pre-employment and determines the abilities of the potential employee to perform a job’s essential function, with or without reasonable accommodation. Barton County Commissioners Monday voted 5-0 to continue the Workfit program.

That’s County Administrator Phil Hathock who told the board that the service rate will continue to be $105.00 per testing, which Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says is a good deal for the county.

WorkFit is a partnership between Advanced Therapy and Sports Medicine and Barton Community College. The comprehensive testing procedure utilizes 28 medical measurements to provide objective baseline data about an employee’s maximum performance.