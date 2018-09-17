Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/14 – 9/16)

9/14

BOOKED: Colby Hopkins on BTDC for bond revoked, no bond. Warrant for burglary, attempted theft, theft x2, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for burglary x2 and theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dusti Beckham of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Chad Wornkey of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend after completing Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: William Rowe of Great Bend on BTDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Chad Wornkey of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Michael Mickle of Salina on BTDC warrant for probation violation after posting a $163 cash only bond.

9/15

BOOKED: Joseph Givens of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for unlawful discharge of a firearm, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Bowers of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no lamps on bicycle, and criminal littering, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nathan Myers of Ness City on HPD case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Walter Bell on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jackson Whiterock on BTDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Joseph Givens of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for unlawful discharge of a firearm after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Nathan Myers of Ness City on HPD case for driving while suspended, posted bond amount of $1,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Walter Bell on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

9/16

BOOKED: David Brady of Pratt on Barton County District Court case for DUI and speeding, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jose Santana of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kristie Perez of Ellinwood for Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court, bond set at $1,566.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Candis Christiansen of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48 hours OR.

BOOKED: Abraham Rivas-Ramos of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: David Brady of Pratt on Barton County District Court case for DUI and speeding after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Brandi Milford of Kingman on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on BCDC case for probation violation, bond revoked.

RELEASED: Candis Ehrlich of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after receiving an OR bond through GBPD.

RELEASED: Dusti Beckham of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence after serving.

RELEASED: Kristie Perez of Hoisington on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after she posted a $1,566.50 cash bond.