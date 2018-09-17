Authorities locate suspect wanted in Kansas for child sex crimes

SALINE COUNTY —Authorities have located a Kansas man wanted for alleged child sex crimes.

Jeremy Gabriel Romig, 20, wanted on an active Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of three counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child and three counts of Criminal Sodomy was in custody and bonded out of jail, according the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.

In July the sheriff’s department asked the public for help to locate Romig and advised residents not to attempt to apprehend him but call law enforcement.

Officials arrested Romig in March on a charge of failure to appear.

Authorities released no additional details.