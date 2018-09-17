UPDATE: Kansas deputy dies in officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting Sunday in rural Sedgwick County.

The deputy who died has been identified as 41-year-old Robert Kunze, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

At 1:18 pm, Sunday deputies were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street North and 295th Street West for a suspicious character. Deputy Kunze found a subject matching the description of the suspicious character call near the intersection of 295th Street West on 21st Street North, at approximately 1:42 pm.

At approximately 1:48 pm, Deputy Kunze activated the emergency button on his portable radio. Deputy Farias arrived on scene and notified dispatch a deputy was down. Deputy Kunze was transported to St. Francis by ambulance. Deputy Kunze succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:55 pm.

The suspect who shot Deputy Kunze was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s department has not released the suspect’s name.

The suspect was allegedly involved in three crimes, according to Easter. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery involving a stolen vehicle.

Just before 9:30a.m. Kunze responded to reported of a larceny of a vehicle. A .40 caliber handgun was reported stolen, according to Easter.

Police in Cheny located the stolen vehicle just before 6p.m. Sunday. Easter said the unidentified suspect is believed involved in each incident.

Kunze was a 12 year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department. He is survived by a wife and child, according to Easter.

Please keep the Officer’s family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his extended family at the Sedgwick County Sheriff office.

Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TsBitlCEBN — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) September 16, 2018