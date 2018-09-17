5 teens hospitalized after SUV lands in Kansas creek

ATCHISON COUNTY — Five people were injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Sunday in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Honda SUV driven by Zachary Armontrout, 16, Rushville, MO., was westbound on River Road just west of Levy Road in Atchison.

The SUV left the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail and landed in the creek.

Armontrout and passenger Regan Moger, 16, Houston, TX., were transported to KU Medical Center.

Passengers Hamilton Snyder, 14, Whittier, CA.; Philip Saragusa, 16, Atchison; Aurora L. Dericotte, 14, Stilwell, were transported to Atchison Hospital. All five were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.