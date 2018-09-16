Sunday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns and fifth-ranked Oklahoma held off Iowa State 37-27 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Marquise Brown had 191 yards receiving and a TD for the Sooners, who extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 17 games while avenging a stunning home loss to the Cyclones a year ago.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ian Kennedy pitched six innings to earn his first win since the first week of April, Alex Gordon drove in five runs and the Royals beat the Twins 10-3 on Saturday night. Alcides Escobar added three RBIs while finishing a homer shy of the cycle, and Cam Gallagher ended a 0-for-14 skid with a career-best four hits for Kansas City. The Twins will try to avoid a four-game sweep in the series finale Sunday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yasiel Puig homered three times and had a career-high seven RBIs, giving him five homers in two games, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed St. Louis 17- 4 to move into first place in the National League West. Puig hit a solo homer in the fourth off John Gant and three-run drives in the fifth against Mike Mayers and in the seventh versus Luke Weaver. Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Luke Weaver and had a career-high six RBIs.

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Skylar Thompson threw for two scores and ran for another and Kansas State ran away from UTSA 41-17. Thompson, who had been in a much-discussed quarterback battle with Alex Delton through the spring and early part of fall camps, stood out with some stellar play and might have sealed up the starting job.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Torneden and Mike Lee each returned interceptions for touchdowns and Kansas’ defense wound up with three picks and recovered three fumbles en route to a 55-14 win over Rutgers on Saturday, the Jayhawks’ first back-to-back wins over FBS opponents since 2009. Turnovers plagued the Scarlet Knights from the start as Torneden jumped in front of an Artur Sitkowski pass on Rutgers’ second drive and returned it 39 yards for the score.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No. 4 Ohio State scored three TDs in a four-minute span to finally go ahead to stay in a 40-28 win over No. 15 TCU. The Buckeyes went 3-0 in their three games without suspended head coach Urban Meyer. Defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones had a 28-yard interception return that put Ohio State ahead to stay

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns, Anthony Wheeler returned a blocked field goal 46 yards for a score and the Longhorns beat No. 22 USC 37-14 to give second-year coach Tom Herman his biggest win in burnt orange. Texas, which had started 1-2 in four of the previous five seasons, trailed 14-3 in the first quarter before shutting down Trojans freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels and scoring 34 answered points.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat No. 17 Boise State 44-21. Justice Hill ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and Tylan Wallace added five catches for 105 yards for the Cowboys.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech true freshman quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 605 yards with five touchdowns and the Red Raiders beat Houston 63-49. Bowman finished 43-of-59 passing for the fifth 600-yard game in Texas Tech history. It’s the Big 12 single-game record for a freshman. Three of those scores went to Antoine Wesley, who set a school record with 261 yards receiving,

WACO, Texas (AP) — Quentin Harris threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start for Duke, and the Blue Devils won 40-27 at Baylor. They played in Texas while their home state of North Carolina was being inundated with rain from Tropical Storm Florence. The Blue Devils are 3-0 for the second year in a row. It’s the first time they’ve had consecutive 3-0 starts since 1987-88. Baylor is 2-1.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are the first major league team to wrap up a division title, clinching the AL Central with a 15-0 trouncing of Detroit. Michael Brantley and Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) belted first-inning homers and Yonder Alonso added a two-run shot in the third. Alonso and Jose Ramirez each had three hits and two RBIs for the Indians, who have owned a double-digit lead in the division race since Aug. 8.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers participated in practice Saturday for the first time this week after being held out with a left knee injury. Rodgers said he sprained his knee in the second quarter of last week’s season opener over the Chicago Bears. He left the field on a cart but returned in the second half to throw three touchdown passes to help rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 5 N-Y Mets 3

Final Houston 10 Arizona 4

Final Texas 6 San Diego 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 15 Detroit 0

Final Toronto 8 N-Y Yankees 7

Final Tampa Bay 7 Oakland 5

Final Chi White Sox 2 Baltimore 0

Final Kansas City 10 Minnesota 3

Final Seattle 6 L-A Angels 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 17 St. Louis 4

Final Washington 7 Atlanta 1

Final Chi Cubs 1 Cincinnati 0

Final Philadelphia 5 Miami 4

Final Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 1

Final San Francisco 3 Colorado 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 62 Mississippi 7

Final (2) Clemson 38 Georgia Southern 7

Final (3) Georgia 49 Middle Tennessee 7

Final (4) Ohio St. 40 (15) TCU 28

Final (5) Oklahoma 37 Iowa St. 27

Final BYU 24 (6) Wisconsin 21

Final (12) LSU 22 (7) Auburn 21

Final (8) Notre Dame 22 Vanderbilt 17

Final (9) Stanford 30 UC Davis 10

Final (10) Washington 21 Utah 7

Final (11) Penn St. 63 Kent St. 10

East Carolina at (13) Virginia Tech 12:20 p.m.

(14) West Virginia at NC State 3:30 p.m.

Final (16) Mississippi St. 56 Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Final (24) Oklahoma St. 44 (17) Boise St. 21

(18) UCF at North Carolina 12:00 p.m.

Final (19) Michigan 45 SMU 20

Final (20) Oregon 35 San Jose St. 22

Final (21) Miami 49 Toledo 24

Final Texas 37 (22) Southern Cal 14

Final San Diego St. 28 (23) Arizona St. 21