Shafer Art Gallery presents “Beyond Words: Visual Narratives from the Block Book to the Graphic Novel”

Story by Micah Oelze

Comic books and graphic novels have made a resurgence thanks to the success of the Marvel Universe movies. In the Shafer Art Gallery’s next exhibit, “Beyond Words: Visual Narratives from the Block Book to the Graphic Novel”, visitors will explore the rich history of graphic novels dating back toward the end of the middle ages.

“If you grew up loving comics or recently discovered graphic novels this exhibition will put the visual narrative art form into historical and cultural perspective,” Shafer Art Gallery Director Dave Barnes said. “Far from being literature just for children, comics are a medium of artistic expression that can be used to communicate sophisticated and nuanced content.”

Modern comic strips first began to capture audience’s attention toward the end of the nineteenth century. The improvement in printing presses both encouraged artists to explore the medium and newspapers to purchase the comics for their readers.

Comic books were first developed as a way for artists to re-sell their comics to readers. The comic books many know and love did not become popular until Superman was released in the late 1930’s. Graphic novels weren’t created until the 1970s and 80s.

The works selected for this exhibition are intended to encourage visitors to consider the roles of image and narrative in our cultures, and to examine storytelling techniques in different media.

“The Shafer Gallery is very fortunate to be able to exhibit these unique works of art that are rarely available to the public in a comprehensive form,” Barnes said. “We hope to make this a fun and thought-provoking experience.”

The works in Beyond Words are from the Rare Book Collection and the Comic Art Collection in the Division of Special Collections, Archives, and Rare Books at the University of Missouri Libraries. The exhibition was curated by Kelli Hansen, Librarian, University of Missouri Libraries, Special Collections and Rare Books, Columbia, Missouri, and organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.

