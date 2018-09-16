Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.