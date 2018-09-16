Early-bird signup for youth and adult sports at GBRC

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend Recreation Commission is offering early bird sign up for both youth and adult sports. Starting September 17 and ending September 28 Great Bend Rec will be accepting registration for kids and adults of all ages for Youth and Adult Basketball, Adult Volleyball, and Youth and Adult Indoor Soccer.

Take advantage of a two week long early bird registration to live, play and explore at “the Rec”.

For more information, contact the GBRC office at 793-3755, website www.greatbendrec.com or Facebook page @Great Bend Rec.