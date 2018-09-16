Barton Men tie; Women beat Dodge 6-0

bartonathletics.com

Barton Men 2 Dodge City 2

A buzzer beating net shaker saved the Barton Community College men’s soccer team from a loss as the Cougars tied the contest a second prior to the regulation horn before dueling a pair of extra frames to come out with a 2-2 double overtime tie with Dodge City Community College in a thrilling Jayhawk Conference battle Saturday at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

The early conference season pivotal stalemate sends Barton’s record to 1-0-1 in league play and 5-1-1 overall while the Conquistadors move to 2-1-1 in the Jayhawk and 3-3-2 on the year. The Cougars return to the home turf on Monday in game three of the four-game home stand with a 4:00 p.m. kick hosting Garden City Community College.

Barton Women 6 Dodge City 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team added to their halftime lead with four second half goals to win 6-0 Saturday afternoon over Dodge City Community College.

The Cougars improved to 2-0-1 in Jayhawk play and 3-2-1 overall in dropping Dodge City to 2-2-0 in conference and 3-4-1 overall. Game three of the four-game home stand looms in just two days as Garden City Community College comes to the Cougar Soccer Complex on Monday for a 2:00 p.m. kick-off.