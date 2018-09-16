Great Bend Post

Sedgwick Co. deputy dies in officer-involved shooting

Law enforcement authorities on the scene of Sunday’s investigation-photo courtesy KWCH

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a deputy involved shooting that took the life of a Sedgwick County Deputy.

The deputy was responding to a suspicious character call. A second deputy on the scene found the deputy and suspect down, unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Harper Police.

Authorities are expected to release more information at a press conference Sunday evening, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.