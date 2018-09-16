Sedgwick Co. deputy dies in officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a deputy involved shooting that took the life of a Sedgwick County Deputy.

The deputy was responding to a suspicious character call. A second deputy on the scene found the deputy and suspect down, unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Harper Police.

Authorities are expected to release more information at a press conference Sunday evening, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.

Please keep the Officer’s family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his extended family at the Sedgwick County Sheriff office.

Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TsBitlCEBN — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) September 16, 2018