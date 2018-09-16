AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 6; Wisconsin tumbles from top 10

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer

LSU surged to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin tumbled to No. 18 after becoming the first top-10 team to be upset by an unranked team.

Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1 on Sunday , receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second behind the Crimson Tide, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the ranking. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.

LSU has now gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.

The Tigers beat Miami, the preseason No. 8, in Week 1 in Arlington, Texas, and then knocked off Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn slipped from No. 7 to No. 9.

Wisconsin’s loss to BYU was Saturday’s most surprising result. The Badgers were three-touchdown favorites but missed a last-second field goal to tie and lost 24-21 in Madison. The Big Ten had five teams in the top 14 to begin the seasons and three (Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin) have already lost.

BYU’s reward was being ranked No. 25.

AP Top 25

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND

1 Alabama(58) 3-0 1521 —

2 Georgia 3-0 1416 1

3 Clemson(3) 3-0 1405 1

4 Ohio State 3-0 1357 —

5 Oklahoma 3-0 1283 —

6 LSU 3-0 1241 6

7 Stanford 3-0 1055 2

8 Notre Dame 3-0 1034 —

9 Auburn 2-1 958 2

10 Penn State 3-0 947 1

Washington 2-1 947 —

12 West Virginia 2-0 841 2

13 Virginia Tech 2-0 816 —

14 Mississippi State 3-0 790 2

15 Oklahoma State 3-0 587 9

16 UCF 2-0 556 2

17 TCU 2-1 502 2

18 Wisconsin 2-1 486 12

19 Michigan 2-1 448 —

20 Oregon 3-0 399 —

21 Miami 2-1 362 —

22 Texas A&M 2-1 193 NR

23 Boston College 3-0 130 NR

24 Michigan State 1-1 86 1

25 BYU 2-1 75 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise State 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona State 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego State 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington State 2, Syracuse 2