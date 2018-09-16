New opportunities to participate in Giving Tuesday

Planning for this year’s Giving Tuesday has started at the Golden Belt Community Foundation. This year the foundation is making changes to the campaign so that any qualified charitable organization in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties has an opportunity to participate.

With new additions to Giving Tuesday and a registration process, mandatory informational meetings will be held. These meetings are designed to answer questions and help organizations through the new changes. Organizations are invited learn about these exciting new changes and how they will benefit local organizations:

Any qualified charitable organization in Barton, Pawnee, Rush or Stafford counties is eligible to participate

Funds raised may be granted directly back to the charitable organization or added to their endowment fund at GBCF

Match money

Other new incentives to participate and school challenges

If you cannot attend one of the meetings in person, please make additional arrangements to meet with the foundation by appointment. Organizations must opt in for Giving Tuesday by October 15, 2018 in order to participate. All meetings will be held at the GBCF office located at 1307 Williams Street, Great Bend.

Meeting times :

Friday, September 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 2 at 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about this year’s Giving Tuesday, please visit the foundation website at www.goldenbeltcf.org in the coming weeks. For additional questions please contact Nikki Omenski, Development Director, at 620-792-3000 or nikki@goldenbeltcf.org.